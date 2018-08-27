Regina woman charged with attempted murder following home invasion
A 27-year-old Regina woman has been charged with attempted murder following an early morning home invasion on Sunday, Aug. 26.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Rae Street around 6:00 a.m. When police arrived, officers located an injured man and EMS was called. The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious.
Through the investigation, Samantha Marlene Kakakaway has been charged with attempted murder and failure to comply with a probation order. She made her first court appearance Monday morning.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking that anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the evetn call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-00-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.