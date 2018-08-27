Crime
August 27, 2018 9:42 am

Shot fired during police chase in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A shot was fired by a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a 40 minute chase in the Shell Lake area.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

RCMP said an officer fired a shot during a police chase in Saskatchewan, but no one was injured.

Officers started searching for a vehicle late in morning of Aug. 24 after someone reported a man trying to steal a licence plate from a parked vehicle in Shell Lake.

What was thought to be a shotgun was pointed by the suspect at the witness. He then took off north through the community.

READ MORE: Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP investigate sudden death near campground

A pursuit took place once the vehicle was located, ending 40 minutes later when the suspect surrendered on Highway 3 near Shellbrook.

RCMP said an officer fired a shot during the chase, which will be reviewed to ensure it complied with policy.

Carlos Ratt, 30, is facing 18 charges including possession of a weapon contrary to an order, pointing a firearm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Police Chase
RCMP police chase
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP Police Chase
Shell Lake
Shell Lake Saskatchewan
Shellbrook RCMP
Spiritwood RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News