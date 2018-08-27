Shot fired during police chase in Saskatchewan

RCMP said an officer fired a shot during a police chase in Saskatchewan, but no one was injured.

Officers started searching for a vehicle late in morning of Aug. 24 after someone reported a man trying to steal a licence plate from a parked vehicle in Shell Lake.

What was thought to be a shotgun was pointed by the suspect at the witness. He then took off north through the community.

READ MORE: Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP investigate sudden death near campground

A pursuit took place once the vehicle was located, ending 40 minutes later when the suspect surrendered on Highway 3 near Shellbrook.

RCMP said an officer fired a shot during the chase, which will be reviewed to ensure it complied with policy.

Carlos Ratt, 30, is facing 18 charges including possession of a weapon contrary to an order, pointing a firearm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.