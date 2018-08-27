Saskatchewan RCMP constable charged with assault

An RCMP officer in northern Saskatchewan has been charged with assault.

Police were called to a home in Black Lake on Saturday for a report of an assault the previous day.

Brendin Feere, a constable with the Stony Rapids detachment, was charged with assault, forcible confinement, and overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence.

RCMP said Feere has less than two years of service with the force.

He has been suspended from duty and a code of conduct investigation has been ordered.

Police have not said if Feere was on-duty or not at the time of the allegations.

Feere will make his first appearance in Black Lake provincial court on Sept. 19.

Black Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.