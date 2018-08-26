Canada
August 26, 2018 12:02 pm

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP investigate sudden death near campground

By Online Producer  Global News

Police said those at the campsite can expect an increased police presence as RCMP officers started a sudden death investigation.

File/ Global News
A A

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a report of a deceased woman found nearby the Fort campground on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police seek armed thieves after North Central robbery

Police said those at the campsite can expect an increased police presence as RCMP officers started a sudden death investigation.

The public is asked to be aware of the all the police barricades and to respect their space while they conduct the investigation.

READ MORE: Initiative benefits rural Saskatchewan by reducing crimes  

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

 

 
Report an error
Beach
campground
deceased
Fort Qu'Appelle
Investigation
RCMP
Sudden Death
WOMAN

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News