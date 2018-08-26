Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP investigate sudden death near campground

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a report of a deceased woman found nearby the Fort campground on Saturday.

Police said those at the campsite can expect an increased police presence as RCMP officers started a sudden death investigation.

The public is asked to be aware of the all the police barricades and to respect their space while they conduct the investigation.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.