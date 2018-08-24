Crime
Officer reportedly assaulted by intoxicated man at Saskatoon store

A 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges following an alleged assault on a Saskatoon police officer in a grocery store.

Saskatoon police believe one of their officers was assaulted by an intoxicated man in a grocery store on Thursday.

Reports of a man shouting threats and causing a disturbance in the 2900-block of 8th Street East came in at roughly 1:10 p.m. CT on Aug. 23.

The first officer arrived at the grocery store to find a man armed with a knife. Police said the man charged and struck the officer in the face several times.

While the officer struggled with the man in an effort to subdue him, the knife fell to the floor and a civilian was able to move it away safely.

A second officer arrived within minutes and assisted in taking the man into custody.

The first officer on scene was taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, and mischief.

