Thomson School secure-the-building mode lifted, Regina police arrest suspect

The secure-the-building protocol at Thomson Community School has now been lifted, after the Regina Police Service arrested a man believed to be involved in several recent crimes.

Given the violent nature of past situations, crisis negotiators and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) were deployed to the 2000 block of Ottawa Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was located almost immediately, Tasered and taken into custody.

Several people inside the targeted house exited voluntarily and were also taken into custody, according to police.

Police had set up a safety perimeter from St. John Street to the west; Victoria Avenue to the north; Toronto Street to the east and 13th Avenue to the south.

Both Thomson School and the Regina General Hospital fell within that perimeter.

Police said they enacted secure-the-building mode at the school and situated officers at the hospital.