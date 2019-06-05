Regina police searching for suspect after McDonald Street hit and run

A man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday was still being sought as of Wednesday morning, according to Regina police.

Police said he was driving a stolen 2005 Dodge SX20 southbound in the 2700 block of McDonald Street when it collided with a northbound Nissan Versa.

Officers arrived in the area after a report of the collision at about 3:37 p.m., police said.

The driver of the stolen Dodge fled on foot, reported police, and headed east towards 18th Avenue.

The police canine team and the street crime unit unsuccessful searched the area for the suspect, police said.

The victim in the Nissan was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having an average height, stocky build, and wearing a red hoodie and shorts.

Police said the investigation may or may not be connected to a firearms incident which occurred in the area of Cavendish Street and Dewdney Avenue East on the afternoon of June 4.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information that could assist with this investigation to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).