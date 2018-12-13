Canada
27-year-old Regina man charged following a hit and run in stolen truck

By Online Producer  Global News

Twenty-seven-year-old Thomas Kenneth Chartrand was arrested and charged on Dec. 12 after he stole a truck and was involved in a hit and run.

A 27-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after the Regina Police Service arrested him on Wednesday for stealing a truck.

At around 9:40 a.m., RPS and RCMP were advised that a stolen truck was headed towards Regina. The truck was located near Argyle Road and Rochdale Boulevard.

The driver of the truck continued driving and was involved in a hit and run at the Arcola Avenue and Winnipeg Street intersection.

Officers successfully deployed a spike belt on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot before being arrested shortly after. A search revealed the suspect was carrying a weapon and was in possession of stolen property.

Thomas Kenneth Chartrand is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to stop at a scene of an accident.

Chartrand appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.
