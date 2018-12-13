27-year-old Regina man charged following a hit and run in stolen truck
A 27-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after the Regina Police Service arrested him on Wednesday for stealing a truck.
At around 9:40 a.m., RPS and RCMP were advised that a stolen truck was headed towards Regina. The truck was located near Argyle Road and Rochdale Boulevard.
READ MORE: Downtown assault on Regina’s Scarth St. sends one man to hospital
The driver of the truck continued driving and was involved in a hit and run at the Arcola Avenue and Winnipeg Street intersection.
Officers successfully deployed a spike belt on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue.
The suspect fled on foot before being arrested shortly after. A search revealed the suspect was carrying a weapon and was in possession of stolen property.
READ MORE: Delivery driver robbed in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood
Thomas Kenneth Chartrand is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to stop at a scene of an accident.
Chartrand appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.