Downtown assault on Regina’s Scarth St. sends one man to hospital

A man is in hospital and another is facing charges following an assault downtown in broad daylight.

Regina Police and EMS were called to the 1800 block of Scarth Street at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries caused by an edged weapon.

An investigation led to the arrest of another 18-year-old, Britain Volk.

Volk is now facing aggravated assault and breach of probation charges.

He will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.