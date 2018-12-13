Downtown assault on Regina’s Scarth St. sends one man to hospital
A A
A man is in hospital and another is facing charges following an assault downtown in broad daylight.
Regina Police and EMS were called to the 1800 block of Scarth Street at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers say an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries caused by an edged weapon.
An investigation led to the arrest of another 18-year-old, Britain Volk.
Volk is now facing aggravated assault and breach of probation charges.
He will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.