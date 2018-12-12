Crime
Delivery driver robbed in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood

Regina police were called to the 1300 block of 11th Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a robbery.

The Regina Police Service is seeking anyone with information following a food delivery robbery that happened on Tuesday night (Dec. 11).

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 11th Avenue for a report of a robbery at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say that a man was making a delivery on the 1700 block of Toronto Street when a woman exited the home, pulled out a knife and robbed him – including his car keys.

Another man was also present and was carrying a weapon. The delivery driver ran to the 1300 block of 11th Avenue and called the police.

Police investigated the delivery address and found that it was a vacant home. The delivery driver’s car was no longer there.

The dark blue four-door 2003 Acura EL was last seen parked outside a residence on the 1700 block of Toronto Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

