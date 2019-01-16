Regina police investigating downtown hit and run on Wednesday morning

The Regina Police Service are asking the public for help into a hit and run that happened downtown early Wednesday.

Police say the collision took place at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rose Street about 6:30 a.m.

According to police, a Ford pickup truck was travelling west on 12th Avenue at Rose Street when it crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light.

READ MORE: 27-year-old Regina man charged following a hit and run in stolen truck

The truck then continued driving and hit two parked vehicles in the same area, police say.

The man driving the truck exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police determined the truck belongs to the City of Regina, and say it was stolen from one of the golf courses outside the city.

READ MORE: Regina Police investigating after stolen car suspected in hit and run

Regina police reported the theft to the RCMP.

Police said nobody was injured during the incident but the damage to the vehicles involved is significant.

If anyone has information call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).