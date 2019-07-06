Manitoba RCMP arrest multiple suspects after they barricaded themselves in Selkirk home

Manitoba RCMP has made arrests following an incident where a group of armed people barricaded themselves inside a house in Selkirk.
Saturday morning at 3:20, Selkirk RCMP responded to a firearms incident on Queen Avenue.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reports that several suspects had barricaded themselves inside a residence.
Numerous officers from Selkirk and the Emergency Response Team were on scene and after several hours all suspects were arrested.
There was no information provided on how many suspects were arrested.
RCMP say they are continuing with the investigation.
