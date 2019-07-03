No fatal crashes in Manitoba over the Canada Day long weekend: RCMP

There were no fatal crashes in the province over the Canada Day long weekend, say Manitoba RCMP.

“With respect to collisions over the long weekend, there were no fatalities reported and one serious injury collision (Impaired ATV rollover – Steinbach Detachment) reported, along with a few minor collisions,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine in an email to Global News.

This comes on the heels of nine people dying on Manitoba roadways at the end of June.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver confirmed there were no crashes causing death over the long weekend in the city, either.

Long weekends tend to be deadly ones on Manitoba roads, and Manitoba Public Insurance along with local law enforcement regularly caution drivers to take extra precautions and not be impatient when driving to cottage country.

Excessive speed, impaired and distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt are all factors that contribute to fatal road crashes, say RCMP.