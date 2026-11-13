Woman and 2 kids killed in Highway 16 collision, 8-year-old critically injured

A collision on the Yellowhead highway claimed three lives, including two children, east of Edmonton Thursday night.
An eight-year-old child is also in life-threatening condition after the collision near Kitscoty, about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.
Alberta RCMP said a southbound SUV on Range Road 14 was crossing Highway 16 at 7:19 p.m., when it was hit by a semi-truck going west on the Yellowhead.
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The 37-year-old woman driving the SUV, who lived just down the major highway in Vermilion, was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Three children were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Two of the children, ages five and nine, died of their injuries.
RCMP did not provide details about the relationship between the woman and children.
Mounties said speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.
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