Missing Mabitoba man last seen in B.C. may have been on a job hunting trip: RCMP

A Winnipeg man who disappeared from the north Okanagan last July may have been in B.C. looking for work.

According to police, Ryan Duncan hasn’t been seen since July 17, 2018, when he was spotted in the Lumby area.

READ MORE: U.S. Border Patrol agents search Rio Grande River for missing 2-year-old girl

RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett said in a statement to Global News that the Winnipeg man “was allegedly on the way to B.C. to find a job.”

Prior to his disappearance, Duncan previously worked as the Winnipeg branch manager for a company that manages construction projects, among other things.

Police currently don’t believe his disappearance is suspicious, but are hoping the passing of time will encourage someone to come forward with information about his whereabouts.

READ MORE: B.C. woman accused of abducting daughter arrested after allegedly trying to enter U.K. by dinghy

“As [is] often the case, an individual’s circumstances can change with time, which might make it easier for a person or persons with information about Ryan Duncan’s disappearance to now come forward,” Brett said in a statement to media.

Brett said he was report missing by his family who were concerned that they can’t heard from him.