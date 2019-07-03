Prince Harry honours Princess Diana during youth summit

Fatherhood has changed how Prince Harry feels about role models.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in London and delivered a speech focused on the impact role models can have on others.

The 34-year-old new dad also mentioned he may be an “invisible role model” himself to his son Archie.

“Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps,” he said.

Prince Harry added that role models and mentors can be found anywhere.

“But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching,” he continued.

“From small acts of kindness to large measures of character, each move that we make matters, especially when we don’t think anyone is watching. That is when our true character comes to light.”

The Duke of Sussex also touched on the legacy his mother left behind. The late Princess of Wales would have celebrated her birthday on Monday.

“My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives,” he said. “You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model. In fact, it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable.”

According to the Telegraph, the Diana Award honours the late Princess of Wales and recognizes how mentoring can “break down barriers of social mobility” to help young people.

The summit aims to provide mentorship opportunities for youths from all walks of life and break down stereotypes about who an ideal mentor is.

“The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that for that person, you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful,” he continued in his speech.

“To the mentees here today, I am incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. And I can safely say that my mother, who would have turned 58 yesterday, would feel the same. Thank you.”