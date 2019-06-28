Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce first royal tour ‘as family’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced they are heading to Southern Africa this fall for their first official tour since welcoming their son.

On Thursday, details of their trip were shared to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s official Instagram account, revealing that the royals will head to multiple countries later this year — and hinted that Archie will join them.

“This will be their first official tour as a family!” read the announcement on Instagram.

According to their social media post, Markle and Prince Harry will travel to South Africa, and then the duke will visit Malawi and Angola.

“His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries,” the post said.

Royal officials also said that Markle and Prince Harry are “really looking forward” to meeting fans on the ground, and are excited to continue to raise awareness “of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond.”

While the date of the trip has not yet been announced, Archie will be around six-months-old this fall.

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child early this May, and have revealed a few photos of him since his birth.

Botswana is a place Prince Harry and Markle have visited before together. In 2017, the couple travelled there to assist help with elephant conservation efforts.

The couple previously shared private photos of themselves from their trip to Instagram in April.

Prince Harry and brother Prince William have travelled throughout Africa and both are involved in efforts to protect wildlife there. The Duke of Sussex is also patron to a charity helping children in Lesotho.

On June 20, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had formally parted ways from the charity foundation they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Markle and Prince Harry’s charity work will continue through their own foundation, royal officials said.

— With a file from the Associated Press