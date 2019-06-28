Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce first royal tour ‘as family’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced they are heading to Southern Africa this fall for their first official tour since welcoming their son.
On Thursday, details of their trip were shared to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s official Instagram account, revealing that the royals will head to multiple countries later this year — and hinted that Archie will join them.
READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of baby Archie for Father’s Day
“This will be their first official tour as a family!” read the announcement on Instagram.
According to their social media post, Markle and Prince Harry will travel to South Africa, and then the duke will visit Malawi and Angola.
“His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries,” the post said.
View this post on Instagram
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
Royal officials also said that Markle and Prince Harry are “really looking forward” to meeting fans on the ground, and are excited to continue to raise awareness “of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond.”
While the date of the trip has not yet been announced, Archie will be around six-months-old this fall.
WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle debuts new ring
Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child early this May, and have revealed a few photos of him since his birth.
Botswana is a place Prince Harry and Markle have visited before together. In 2017, the couple travelled there to assist help with elephant conservation efforts.
The couple previously shared private photos of themselves from their trip to Instagram in April.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Photo credit: PA, Image 1
Prince Harry and brother Prince William have travelled throughout Africa and both are involved in efforts to protect wildlife there. The Duke of Sussex is also patron to a charity helping children in Lesotho.
On June 20, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had formally parted ways from the charity foundation they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Markle and Prince Harry’s charity work will continue through their own foundation, royal officials said.
— With a file from the Associated Press
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.