Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split from joint charity with Prince William, Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally parted ways from the charity foundation they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Royal Foundation announced on Thursday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will form their own charity organization, and Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay on as the foundation’s leads.

“These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the foundation said in a statement.

Even though they’re parting ways, the foundation said that both couples will “continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation,” the foundation said.

“They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

The Royal Foundation was created by Prince Harry and Prince William in 2009. Middleton joined the foundation after marrying into the Royal Family, as did Markle.

The charity champions for causes including mental health, environmental conservation, youth and social empowerment.

The decision to split charitable efforts comes after Markle and Prince Harry created their own household in March, breaking away from Prince William and Middleton’s headquarters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s primary residence is Frogmore Cottage, and have an office at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their office at Kensington Palace.

The couples were most recently seen together earlier this month to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

