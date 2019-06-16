World
June 16, 2019 2:38 pm
Updated: June 16, 2019 2:39 pm

Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of baby Archie for Father’s Day

By Staff The Associated Press

In this undated photo issued by Britain's Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father's Day, Sunday June 16, 2019.

(The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/@SussexRoyal via AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

