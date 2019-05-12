Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of baby Archie on Mother’s Day
LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.
The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal their son’s unique name
The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”
The post also included lines from a poem called “Lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”
Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries.
Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.