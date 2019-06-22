Oil Kings’ star selected by New York Rangers in 2nd round of NHL Draft

He was the biggest star on the Edmonton Oil Kings last season, at least in terms of undrafted players, and on Saturday, defenceman Matthew Robertson was selected by the New York Rangers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Rangers picked the Sherwood Park hockey player 49th overall.

Robertson, who at six-foot-four and 201 pounds has a towering presence on the blue-line, helped the Oil Kings reach the Western Hockey League Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Prince Albert Raiders, the team that went on to capture the WHL championship.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Last year, Robertson also saw success on the international stage, helping Team Canada win the 2018 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which was held in Edmonton and Red Deer.

READ MORE: Oil Kings defenceman named to Team Canada roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Last season, the 18-year-old was also selected to take part in the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Red Deer.

“It’s a dream come true being selected by the New York Rangers!” – #NYRDraft Pick Matthew Robertson (@SAPSports) pic.twitter.com/LrgSt0LIVO — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 22, 2019