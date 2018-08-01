Oil Kings defenceman named to Team Canada roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Matthew Robertson has been named to the Team Canada roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the team announced on Wednesday.

Robertson collected 26 points in 67 games in the 2017-18 season with the Oil Kings. The Sherwood Park native also played for Team Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last November. He finished the tournament with six points and was named to the 2017 World Under-17’s All-Star Team.

Oil Kings property Jackson Jutting will also play in the tournament, but for Team United States. The Minnesota native spent the 2017-18 season with the Prior Lake Lakers.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs Aug. 6 to 11 and will take place at Red Deer’s Servus Place and Edmonton at Rogers Place.

The tournament features the best under-18 players from around the world playing for Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.