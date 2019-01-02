Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 2 2019 8:52pm 02:03 Oil Kings head coach on NHL-WHL adjustment A year ago, Edmonton Oil Kings Head Coach Brad Lauer was in Florida as an assistant coach for the NHL Lightning. To get head coaching experience, he made the move to the WHL. Quinn Phillips has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810108/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810108/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?