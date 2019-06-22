Serious collision in Hammonds Plains, N.S., sends two teens to hospital: RCMP

An RCMP officer came upon a single-vehicle collision near a service station at the intersection of Pockwock Road and Hammonds Plains Road on Saturday.

At 12:35 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle travelling toward him at a high rate of speed on Hammonds Plains Road. The officer turned around to attempt a traffic stop.

A short time later, the officer came across the scene of a single-car crash involving the small white car he was attempting to stop. The car was on fire, one young male had been ejected and was on the road. The driver, another young male, was still in the car. The car appeared to damage two utility poles during the collision.

The RCMP officer put out the fire and provided medical assistance to both males while awaiting medical assistance. Both of them were transported to hospital via EHS with what is believed to be serious injuries.

No one else was involved in the collision.

RCMP were on scene for several hours with both lanes of Hammonds Plains Road closed to traffic, while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

Police left the area early Saturday morning, however, crews remain at the scene repairing the damaged utility poles.

The collision remains under investigation.