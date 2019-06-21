Serious collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., sends three people to hospital: RCMP

Two vehicles collided on Highway 3 in Gold River, N.S. and three people were sent to hospital as a result on Friday.

One car crossed the centre line and struck another car, causing serious injuries to the driver of the first car.

READ MORE: Serious crash near Balgonie, Sask. sends 2 to hospital

There were two occupants in the second vehicle and both sustained serious injuries.

Highway 3 was closed in the area, while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

READ MORE: Aurora man acquitted of dangerous driving causing death in 2017 crash

The road was re-opened close to 1 a.m.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: (April 22, 2019) Miramichi, N.B. community in mourning after death of four teens in crash