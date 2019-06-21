Serious collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., sends three people to hospital: RCMP

Two vehicles collided on Highway 3 in Gold River, N.S. and three people were sent to hospital as a result on Friday.
One car crossed the centre line and struck another car, causing serious injuries to the driver of the first car.
READ MORE: Serious crash near Balgonie, Sask. sends 2 to hospital
There were two occupants in the second vehicle and both sustained serious injuries.
Highway 3 was closed in the area, while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.
READ MORE: Aurora man acquitted of dangerous driving causing death in 2017 crash
The road was re-opened close to 1 a.m.
According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: (April 22, 2019) Miramichi, N.B. community in mourning after death of four teens in crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.