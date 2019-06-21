Traffic
Serious collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., sends three people to hospital: RCMP

Two vehicles collided on Highway 3 in Gold River, N.S. and three people were sent to hospital as a result on Friday.

One car crossed the centre line and struck another car, causing serious injuries to the driver of the first car.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle and both sustained serious injuries.

Highway 3 was closed in the area, while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

The road was re-opened close to 1 a.m.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

