Multi-vehicle crash including double-decker bus closes Highway 99 in Delta

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A serious multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 99 just east of the Highway 91 interchange in Delta on Friday afternoon.

Dash cam footage shows a truck crossing the median and crashing into several cars, including a double-decker transit bus.

Surrey police say it is not known if there are any serious injuries.

It is not known if the bus was carrying any passengers.

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Surrey Fire Services and BCEHS paramedics are on scene, Surrey police said.

They expect the route to be closed for several hours.