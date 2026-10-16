Multi-vehicle crash including double-decker bus closes Highway 99 in Delta

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 99 just east of the Highway 91 interchange in Delta on Friday afternoon.
Dash cam footage shows a truck crossing the median and crashing into several cars, including a double-decker transit bus.
Surrey police say it is not known if there are any serious injuries.
It is not known if the bus was carrying any passengers.
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Surrey Fire Services and BCEHS paramedics are on scene, Surrey police said.
They expect the route to be closed for several hours.
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