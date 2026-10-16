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Multi-vehicle crash including double-decker bus closes Highway 99 in Delta

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 9:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta'
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta
A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta on Friday afternoon closed the road in both directions. The crash was caught on dash camera.
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A serious multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 99 just east of the Highway 91 interchange in Delta on Friday afternoon.

Dash cam footage shows a truck crossing the median and crashing into several cars, including a double-decker transit bus.

Surrey police say it is not known if there are any serious injuries.

It is not known if the bus was carrying any passengers.

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Surrey Fire Services and BCEHS paramedics are on scene, Surrey police said.

They expect the route to be closed for several hours.

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