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Canada

2 seriously hurt, 11 others injured in B.C. crash that shut down Highway 99

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2026 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta'
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta
WATCH: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Delta
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Police in British Columbia say 13 people were sent to the hospital after a semi-truck and trailer, a bus and several other vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 on Friday.

The Surrey Police Service initially reported no serious injuries in the crash, but said late Friday night that two among the injured were seriously hurt, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital.

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The force says the other 11 injured were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the probe into the cause of the crash is still in the early stages but investigators believe the semi-truck and trailer crossed into incoming traffic.

The multi-vehicle collision shut down traffic for several hours on Highway 99.

BC Emergency Health Services say several ambulances, paramedics and an air ambulance responded to the crash.

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