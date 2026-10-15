Young father killed when motorcycle crashes into Edmonton bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend and infant son are in hospital after a motorcycle crashed into an Edmonton bus shelter where the family was waiting.

Anjrel Standinghorn-Morin, his longtime girlfriend, Alicia, and their 10-month-old son were waiting for a bus to go get food when the motorcycle struck the shelter.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was racing his 2004 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle against an unknown BMW vehicle.

They were speeding north on 97 Street, when the bike lost control. Police said the motorcycle went on the sidewalk before it struck the bus shelter at approximately 120 Avenue, where multiple people were waiting for a bus.

Anjrel, Alicia, their son and a 46-year-old man were all injured.

All four were taken to hospital, where police said Anjrel was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The older man and Anjrel’s girlfriend both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and she underwent surgery.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said their son received serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Morin’s family said the force of the collision threw the couple’s baby about 30 feet, or nine metres, into the middle of 97 Street.

The motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The mother and child remain in hospital as Anjrel’s loved ones make funeral arrangements.

“I just started crying. I broke down. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to say. I’m shocked right now that my younger brother’s gone,” said Anjrel’s older brother, Chris Morin.

Anjrel was one of seven children and grew up south of Edmonton in the country. His family described him as ambitious and quiet, as well as a proud father of two.

Undated photo of Anjrel Standinghorn-Morin, 21, in Edmonton, Alta. Supplied

They said Anjrel had moved his young family to the city earlier this summer and was just beginning to build a life in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Anjrel was working at Canadian Tire and hoped to eventually become a wildland firefighter, following in the footsteps of his older brother.

His mother, Trina Morin, said telling Alicia he died was devastating.

“Seeing my daughter-in-law and telling her for the first time that my son was gone in the hospital just truly broke me,” she said.

The family said it is still making funeral arrangements and is struggling to come to terms with Anjrel’s death.

Kaeden Piccolo, 18, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.