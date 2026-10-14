Baby seriously injured, 1 dead after motorcycle crashes into Edmonton bus shelter

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A 21-year-old man is dead and three other people including a baby are seriously injured after a motorcycle hopped a curb and crashed into a bus shelter in Edmonton.

Police say an 18-year-old motorcyclist was racing his 2004 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle at a high rate of speed against an unknown BMW vehicle northbound on 97 Street from 118 Avenue at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The bike then continued on the sidewalk before it struck a bus shelter at approximately 120 Avenue, where multiple people were waiting for a bus.

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A 21-year-old man, 46-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were at the bus shelter, along with the woman’s 10-month-old son.

All four were taken to hospital by paramedics, but police said the 21-year-old was pronounced deceased. The 46-year-old and 18-year-old both received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the 10-month-old boy is said to have received serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

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The motorcycle rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. He is being charged with dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The Edmonton Police Service says its major collision investigations section is investigating the incident and is asking witnesses to come forward and if anyone has information about the unknown BMW, they are also asked to contact police.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or call #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

—with files from Global News’ Sarah Ryan