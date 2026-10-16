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1 comment

  1. Calgarian
    October 16, 2026 at 5:47 pm

    A medical emergency will render a person incapacitated causing them to lose control of the vehicle they are driving.
    But why did the CNG bus catch fire?

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Canada

Cause of fiery Calgary bus crash that killed 3 passengers, injured 16 under investigation

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 5:31 pm
2 min read
Police and fire personnel attend the scene of a fatal bus crash in Calgary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Police and fire personnel attend the scene of a fatal bus crash in Calgary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Police were working Friday to determine the cause of a fiery bus crash in Calgary that killed three passengers and injured 16 others, including a police officer who helped save a child.

Two transit buses and several other vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday, along the 800 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E., a busy road in the city’s northeast.

Police said one Calgary Transit bus first struck a truck, which then side-swiped an SUV and hit the back of a box truck.

The bus then hit the back of a sedan, pushing the vehicle through the intersection. That car then hit a truck.

The bus eventually hit the rear of another City of Calgary bus running on compressed natural gas.

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A Calgary Transit bus caught fire during a collision on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus caught fire during a collision on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Global News

A large, fierce fire broke out on top of the bus as it also hit a sedan and then came to a stop, with flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof.

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“During the collision, the natural gas tanks on the second bus ignited. The second bus continued forward before striking a sedan,” said a news release.

“Within seconds, the fire intensified resulting in an explosion and significant fire inside the bus.

“Three passengers on the second bus were found deceased.”

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The driver of that bus was able to escape, police said, while the driver of the first bus was trapped, had to be extricated, and was taken to hospital with what police said were life-altering injuries.

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Click to play video: '3 dead, at least 16 injured in fiery chain-reaction crash involving 2 Calgary transit busses'
3 dead, at least 16 injured in fiery chain-reaction crash involving 2 Calgary transit busses

“In the middle of the chaos, one brave Calgary police officer ran into a burning bus to save the life of a child,” Mayor Jeromy Farkas said Thursday.

Police said the officer was recovering at home and that she and the others who were hurt had minor injuries.

The three who died have been identified and their families notified.

A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Credit: Sean Stamboltas/Facebook

The mayor said there would be a full investigation into what happened.

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“At this time, it is too early to determine whether impairment, speed or distraction contributed to the collision,” added police.

“All possible factors remain under investigation.”

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Mike Mahar, the head of Calgary’s transit union, said Thursday that it’s not clear why the fire was so extreme and that natural gas buses are generally safe.

Calgary Transit says on its website that it has nearly 250 compressed natural gas-powered buses, representing about 20 per cent of its fleet.

It says it acquired this type of bus in 2014 and since then the fleet’s emissions have reduced significantly.

The website says the city plans to buy 153 more natural gas buses this year to replace diesel buses.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

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