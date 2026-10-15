3 dead, at least 10 injured in Calgary transit bus fire

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Three people are dead and at least 10 others were injured in what police said was a vehicle fire involving a City of Calgary bus in the northeast.

Firefighters, EMS, police and transit staff were on scene, where smoke and flames could be seen coming from one transit bus after it appeared to have collided with another bus.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said the intersection of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary was closed.

Police said the emergency happened just after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E.

“At this time, we can confirm at least 10 people were injured as a result of the incident. Three people have been declared deceased, one person has sustained life-altering injuries and one has sustained serious injuries,” said an update from police.

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A Calgary Police Service member also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the force added.

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Images and video posted online showed flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof of one bus and the front of a second bus.

View image in full screen A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Credit: Sean Stamboltas/Facebook

When speaking to reporters at city hall earlier on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he extended his sympathy to the victims.

The mayor deferred all other questions to police and fire officials.

All access to Saddletown Circle will be closed for a significant amount of time and police asked drivers to please avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…