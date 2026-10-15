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2 comments

  1. bwana4
    October 15, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    It’ll be interesting to see what caused two buses to collide!?

  2. Satnam Singh Sidhu
    October 15, 2026 at 5:42 pm

    It is so sad to learn 3 travellers lost their life and many more injured. From the look of scene it seems it is local street for access to shopping malls etc. It seems the cause of fire in elevtrical fault in the vehicle and not the impact of collision. It seems bus maintainance was an issue which is quite common in trucks now a days. Yearly Inspection quality has gone down in trucking and it might be similar case. I feel sorry for all the victims.

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3 dead, at least 10 injured in Calgary transit bus fire

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 5:25 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Global News
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Three people are dead and at least 10 others were injured in what police said was a vehicle fire involving a City of Calgary bus in the northeast.

Firefighters, EMS, police and transit staff were on scene, where smoke and flames could be seen coming from one transit bus after it appeared to have collided with another bus.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said the intersection of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary was closed.

Police said the emergency happened just after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E.

“At this time, we can confirm at least 10 people were injured as a result of the incident. Three people have been declared deceased, one person has sustained life-altering injuries and one has sustained serious injuries,” said an update from police.

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A Calgary Police Service member also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the force added.

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Images and video posted online showed flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof of one bus and the front of a second bus.

A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus caught fire on Saddletowne Circle at 80 Ave NE in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Credit: Sean Stamboltas/Facebook

When speaking to reporters at city hall earlier on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he extended his sympathy to the victims.

The mayor deferred all other questions to police and fire officials.

All access to Saddletown Circle will be closed for a significant amount of time and police asked drivers to please avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

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