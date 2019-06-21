Manitoba RCMP seeks public’s help in IDing break-in suspects

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were caught on camera during a break-in to an Ile des Chenes business on Sunday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man suspected in string of break-ins arrested

The suspects stole a number of cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a black Ford Escape.

If you recognize any of the masked people in these photos, contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.

Can you help us identify these 3 suspects who were caught on video? They broke into an Ile des Chenes business on June 16 & stole numerous cartons of cigarettes before driving away in a black Ford Escape. Call St. Pierre-Jolys #rcmpmb @ 204-433-7433 w tips/info. pic.twitter.com/YU48UeNzjm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 21, 2019

WATCH: Vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves