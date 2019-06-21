Crime
Manitoba RCMP seeks public’s help in IDing break-in suspects

Do you recognize this person? If yes, contact RCMP.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were caught on camera during a break-in to an Ile des Chenes business on Sunday.

The suspects stole a number of cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a black Ford Escape.

If you recognize any of the masked people in these photos, contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.

