Winnipeg man suspected in string of break-ins arrested
A Winnipeg man police have linked to a string of break-ins and robberies across the city is in custody.
The suspect, 29, was arrested June 12 in a stolen truck parked in the 800 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
Police said he’s connected to a series of crimes that took place between June 9 and 11, including break-ins to a business specializing in precious metals, a Craig Street home, and three vehicles on St. James Street and Wellington Avenue.
The man faces 14 charges of break, enter and commit theft and three charges of theft under $5,000.
Police continue to investigate
