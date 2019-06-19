Crime
June 19, 2019 3:10 pm
Updated: June 19, 2019 3:18 pm

Winnipeg man suspected in string of break-ins arrested

By Online Journalist  Global News
Some of the stolen items recovered by police.

Some of the stolen items recovered by police.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

A Winnipeg man police have linked to a string of break-ins and robberies across the city is in custody.

The suspect, 29, was arrested June 12 in a stolen truck parked in the 800 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teen busted for terrorizing seniors in early-morning St. Andrews home invasion

Police said he’s connected to a series of crimes that took place between June 9 and 11, including break-ins to a business specializing in precious metals, a Craig Street home, and three vehicles on St. James Street and Wellington Avenue.

The man faces 14 charges of break, enter and commit theft and three charges of theft under $5,000.

Police continue to investigate

WATCH: Vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Robbery
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.