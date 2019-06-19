Winnipeg man suspected in string of break-ins arrested

A Winnipeg man police have linked to a string of break-ins and robberies across the city is in custody.

The suspect, 29, was arrested June 12 in a stolen truck parked in the 800 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said he’s connected to a series of crimes that took place between June 9 and 11, including break-ins to a business specializing in precious metals, a Craig Street home, and three vehicles on St. James Street and Wellington Avenue.

The man faces 14 charges of break, enter and commit theft and three charges of theft under $5,000.

Police continue to investigate

Officers with the Property Crimes Section are investigating after a 29-year-old male was arrested for a number of break & enters. Media Release: https://t.co/dp25wZUvlD pic.twitter.com/LGzO9dbcyQ — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 19, 2019

