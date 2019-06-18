Winnipeg teen busted for terrorizing seniors in early-morning St. Andrews home invasion
Selkirk RCMP have made an arrest in a terrifying home invasion that saw two seniors menaced by a masked man armed with a knife.
RCMP said the incident took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, and involved a man breaking into a residence on Norwood Road.
Police arrived at the home and spotted a man with a hood tied tightly around his face leaving the scene. He was quickly arrested after a short chase.
The suspect, a 17-year-old from Winnipeg, was allegedly also involved in the theft of a vehicle in Winnipeg, which he then drove to the St. Andrews scene, said police.
READ MORE: Second suspect arrested in home invasion homicide of Winnipeg teen
The stolen vehicle was recovered, as was stolen property and the knife involved in the incident.
The victims, a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, were treated and released by paramedics on scene.
The 17-year-old suspect will face charges including robbery with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, disguise with intent to commit an offence, forcible confinement, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering threats, and hteft.
RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: Teen charged with senior’s death charged for other crimes, including home invasion
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.