Winnipeg teen busted for terrorizing seniors in early-morning St. Andrews home invasion

Selkirk RCMP have made an arrest in a terrifying home invasion that saw two seniors menaced by a masked man armed with a knife.

RCMP said the incident took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, and involved a man breaking into a residence on Norwood Road.

Police arrived at the home and spotted a man with a hood tied tightly around his face leaving the scene. He was quickly arrested after a short chase.

The suspect, a 17-year-old from Winnipeg, was allegedly also involved in the theft of a vehicle in Winnipeg, which he then drove to the St. Andrews scene, said police.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, as was stolen property and the knife involved in the incident.

The victims, a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, were treated and released by paramedics on scene.

The 17-year-old suspect will face charges including robbery with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, disguise with intent to commit an offence, forcible confinement, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering threats, and hteft.

RCMP continue to investigate.

