Barbeque recipes from the Global Calgary Tailgate Touchdown

Come join Global News on Friday as we kick off the summer CFL season with one heck of a tailgate party.
Global News Morning Calgary will be broadcasting live on location from Trail Appliances for our Tailgate Touchdown.
During the event, members of the Stamps will be grilling up food and taking part in a live on-air barbeque competition.
Grab the family and come out to see which recipe will reign supreme, meet members of the Calgary Stampeders, win prizes and eat some food fresh from the grill.
Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Calgary Food Bank.
Beefy Chorizo Burger Ingredients:
½ lb lean ground beef
½ lb spicy chorizo meat
1 cup monterey jack cheese
1 egg
½ onion (diced)
1 large pressed garlic clove
1 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp Montreal Steak Spice
Salt & Pepper (a few shakes)
Burger Toppings:
½ onion (sliced)
Few pieces of thick cut bacon
Tomato
Lettuce
Grainy Dijon Mustard
Mayo
Brioche Bun
Cheese
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients above. Mix it all together and make into patties to your preference.
Cook until done (depends on thickness of burgers). Melt cheese on top of the burger. Grill a few pieces of thick cut bacon, sauté the rest of the onion until golden brown. Slice tomatoes & lettuce. Add mustard & mayo. Lightly toast the brioche bun to put it all together.
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Ingredients:
1/3 cup ketchup
1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup pineapple juice
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing grill
1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
4 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced ginger
1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 3/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped into 1 1/4-inch cubes
3 cups fresh cubed pineapple
1 1/2 large green peppers, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
1 large red onion, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
Coleslaw Ingredients:
1 (14 oz.) package coleslaw mix
1 cup diced red pepper
1 cup diced pineapple
½ cup slivered almonds
½ cup coleslaw dressing
Instructions:
