Barbeque recipes from the Global Calgary Tailgate Touchdown

Come join Global News on Friday as we kick off the summer CFL season with one heck of a tailgate party.

Global News Morning Calgary will be broadcasting live on location from Trail Appliances for our Tailgate Touchdown.

During the event, members of the Stamps will be grilling up food and taking part in a live on-air barbeque competition.

Grab the family and come out to see which recipe will reign supreme, meet members of the Calgary Stampeders, win prizes and eat some food fresh from the grill.

Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Calgary Food Bank.

WHERE: Trail Appliances – 6880 11th Street S.E.

Trail Appliances – 6880 11th Street S.E. WHEN: Jun 21, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Jun 21, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. AGES: All ages

RECIPE #1- BEEFY CHORIZO BURGERS

by Ron McDougall from Calgary

Beefy Chorizo Burger Ingredients:

½ lb lean ground beef

½ lb spicy chorizo meat

1 cup monterey jack cheese

1 egg

½ onion (diced)

1 large pressed garlic clove

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp Montreal Steak Spice

Salt & Pepper (a few shakes)

Burger Toppings:

½ onion (sliced)

Few pieces of thick cut bacon

Tomato

Lettuce

Grainy Dijon Mustard

Mayo

Brioche Bun

Cheese

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients above. Mix it all together and make into patties to your preference.

Cook until done (depends on thickness of burgers). Melt cheese on top of the burger. Grill a few pieces of thick cut bacon, sauté the rest of the onion until golden brown. Slice tomatoes & lettuce. Add mustard & mayo. Lightly toast the brioche bun to put it all together.

RECIPE #2 – GRILLED HAWAIIAN CHICKEN WITH COLESLAW

by Kevin Ertmoed of Okotoks

Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Ingredients:

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup pineapple juice

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing grill

1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

4 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 3/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped into 1 1/4-inch cubes

3 cups fresh cubed pineapple

1 1/2 large green peppers, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces

1 large red onion, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces

Coleslaw Ingredients:

1 (14 oz.) package coleslaw mix

1 cup diced red pepper

1 cup diced pineapple

½ cup slivered almonds

½ cup coleslaw dressing

Instructions:

Put ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, olive oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger and sesame oil in a bowl. Add pepper and salt to taste. Whisk and put the marinade and the cubed chicken in a large ziplock bag for a few hours. Keep some of the marinade aside for basting if you want. Make the coleslaw Assemble skewers with chicken, pineapple, peppers and onions Grill.