South Surrey woman suffers ‘significant’ injuries in apparently random assault

Surrey RCMP are on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman on Tuesday.

According to police, it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 147 Street and 17th Avenue.

Investigators said the 78-year-old victim was walking westbound along 17th Avenue with her husband when a man passed them going in the other direction.

The man then allegedly yelled at the woman, before striking her in the face with an unknown object “which caused significant, but non-life threatening injures,” according to Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released. The suspect was last seen walking down 17th Avenue towards 148 Street.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, middle-aged, and about five feet tall with “a longer upper body and shorter bowed legs” and dark hair.

Police say he was wearing jeans and dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.