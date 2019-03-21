Vancouver police looking for additional victims of alleged serial spitter

A Vancouver man has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of a 19-year-old woman in a wheelchair on Sunday.

Police say they have identified at least three other potential victims, and are calling on them to come forward.

Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard says Daniel Bielewcz, 28, is currently facing a charge of assault for the incident, which took place around 9 a.m. on Granville Street near Georgia Street.

Robillard said video surveillance footage depicts a suspect walking along Granville Street towards West Georgia Street after the alleged assault, where he then appears to spit on the chest of an elderly man.

Bielewcz is then alleged to have spat on two women walking past him at the corner of Granville and Georgia.

“Looking at these random assaults has been very concerning to us, and we’re urging the additional victims to come forward as their information could be crucial to this investigation,” said Robillard.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of this type of assault is asked to contact Vancouver police.