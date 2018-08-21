Peterborough man brandishes syringe, spits on cops: Police

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a syringe at people and spitting on police officers on Monday night.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. the man attempted to initiate a dispute with several people outside a Dublin Street residence.

“While the victims were about to leave the area the accused exited the residence, brandished a syringe and threatened and chased the victims to the area of Aylmer Street,” stated police.

Police later received a call about a disturbance outside an Aylmer Street North residence. Police located the man in the middle of the street shouting obscenities at a group of people.

“It was reported that during that time the accused had threatened another male in the area and assaulted the male,” police said.

Police arrested the suspect and located syringes in his possession.

While the man was in a police vehicle, police allege he attempted to spit on officers and resisted them.

Michael James MacKenzie, 23, of Crawford Drive, is charged with assaulting a peace officer, two counts each of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.