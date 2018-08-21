Crime
August 21, 2018 10:08 am

Teen charged in armed convenience store robbery in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A teen has been charged in connection to an armed robbery of a Peterborough convenience store in July.

A teenager from Gooderham, Ont., has been arrested and charged following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Peterborough last month.

Peterborough police say around 12:45 a.m. on July 17, a suspect entered a George Street North store with his face disguised and brandished a knife. He allegedly demanded that the store employee open the till.

“The employee did not comply with the demand and the suspect left the store, last seen running north through the parking lot,” police said.

Police were called and searched the area but did not locate the suspect. An investigation led to the identification of a suspect.

On Monday, police say the suspect attended the police station where he was arrested.

The 14-year-old was charged with robbery with intent and disguise with intent.

He appeared in court on Monday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth charged with an offence cannot be released.

