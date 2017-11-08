B.C. woman sentenced to two weeks in jail after spitting in bus driver’s face

A provincial court judge has sentenced a woman to 14 days behind bars and a one-year probation after spitting at a bus driver.

The incident took place in June of 2016 on the 97 B-line in Coquitlam.

READ MORE: TransLink bus driver sexually assaulted while operating bus

The 22-year-old Port Moody woman spat at the driver’s face when she was ordered off the bus for swearing repeatedly.

The woman was later identified as a result of a police incident she had been involved in earlier that day.

WATCH: TransLink testing bus driver barriers

As part of her one-year probation, the woman is not allowed to contact the bus driver and is not allowed in any vehicle operated by Coast Mountain Bus Company.

In his decision, the judge emphasized the importance of sending a strong message to the public that violence against transit operators is unacceptable.

READ MORE: Female bus driver assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Vancouver

“It is gratifying to see the recognition from the courts regarding the serious nature of assaults on bus operators,” said Transit Police Chief Doug LePard in a statement.

“This is an extraordinary outcome for a first offence and sends a strong message to offenders and front-line transit staff.”

WATCH: Bus driver assaulted by young women speaks out

So far in 2017, there have been 79 reported incidents of assault on bus operators.