Surrey RCMP and IHIT investigate after assault victim dies

RCMP are investigating after a man died in hospital following a serious assault at a Surrey gas station.
Police were called to the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Sunday due to an assault, but the caller and victim were uncooperative and ran away prior to officers arriving.
Later that afternoon, the coroner notified RCMP that the adult male victim died in hospital from his injuries.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
