Crime
October 22, 2018 2:39 pm

Surrey RCMP and IHIT investigate after assault victim dies

By News Anchor  Global News

Police are investigating the death of a man in Surrey.

Global News
A A

RCMP are investigating after a man died in hospital following a serious assault at a Surrey gas station.

READ MORE: Man arrested, charged after investigation into Surrey domestic dispute

Police were called to the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Sunday due to an assault, but the caller and victim were uncooperative and ran away prior to officers arriving.

Later that afternoon, the coroner notified RCMP that the adult male victim died in hospital from his injuries.

READ MORE: Surrey crash hospitalizes 3 with serious injuries Sunday morning

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Death
IHIT
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team
Surrey
Surrey RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News