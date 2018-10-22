Crime
October 22, 2018 12:37 pm

Man arrested, charged after investigation into Surrey domestic dispute

By News Anchor  CKNW

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced a Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The charges stem from an investigation into a domestic dispute that left his wife dead.

Early on the morning of October 5th, emergency services received reports of an injured woman in a home in the 1-6-100 block of 110th Avenue, and when police arrived, they found 42-year-old Anida Magaya dead.

IHIT says detectives quickly determined this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.

On Friday October 19, Magaya’s 44-year-old husband, Rizig Bona, was arrested and charged for her death, police say.

“This was a tragic, isolated incident involving members of the same family, and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Anida Magaya,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

