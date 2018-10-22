Man arrested, charged after investigation into Surrey domestic dispute

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced a Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The charges stem from an investigation into a domestic dispute that left his wife dead.

Early on the morning of October 5th, emergency services received reports of an injured woman in a home in the 1-6-100 block of 110th Avenue, and when police arrived, they found 42-year-old Anida Magaya dead.

IHIT says detectives quickly determined this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.

On Friday October 19, Magaya’s 44-year-old husband, Rizig Bona, was arrested and charged for her death, police say.

“This was a tragic, isolated incident involving members of the same family, and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Anida Magaya,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

