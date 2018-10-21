Berens River man faces manslaughter charge after assault victim dies
A man from Berens River is facing a manslaughter charge after a woman from the same northern Manitoba community was assaulted in June and died from her injuries last month.
On June 22, RCMP were called to a report of an injured woman at a residence within the community.\
When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old woman from Berens River with serious injuries sustained during an assault.
She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg in serious condition and later died from her injuries on Sept. 26.
On Friday, officers arrested 22-year-old Anthony McKay from Berens River and charged him with manslaughter.
McKay was already in custody at the time of his arrest and he has been remanded back into custody.
He is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg provincial court Sunday.
