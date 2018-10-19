‘Less lethal’ firearm use by Thompson RCMP under investigation

Thompson RCMP officers are under investigation by the Independent Investigation Until (IIU).

The news follows an incident in which a man received an injury to his leg while being subdued by officers using what police called a “less lethal” firearm.

Officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a man with a knife. The “less lethal” weapon was used after attempts to get the man to surrender.

READ MORE: No charges for RCMP officer accused of fondling other officers

The man was eventually subdued, taken to Thompson hospital for treatment then held in RCMP custody.

Because the incident involved the discharge of a firearm and caused injury, the IIU is required to investigate.

WATCH: RCMP says officers did not return fire following Onanole shooting