‘Less lethal’ firearm use by Thompson RCMP under investigation
Thompson RCMP officers are under investigation by the Independent Investigation Until (IIU).
The news follows an incident in which a man received an injury to his leg while being subdued by officers using what police called a “less lethal” firearm.
Officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a man with a knife. The “less lethal” weapon was used after attempts to get the man to surrender.
READ MORE: No charges for RCMP officer accused of fondling other officers
The man was eventually subdued, taken to Thompson hospital for treatment then held in RCMP custody.
Because the incident involved the discharge of a firearm and caused injury, the IIU is required to investigate.
WATCH: RCMP says officers did not return fire following Onanole shooting
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.