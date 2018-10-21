Surrey crash hospitalizes 3 with serious injuries Sunday morning

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway around 4 a.m.

Surrey RCMP say a northbound grey Infiniti with two people inside collided with a westbound Dodge Durango with one person inside.

Police said speed and impairment have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The intersection was closed while collision analysts investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video of the vehicles involved prior to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.