Surrey crash hospitalizes 3 with serious injuries Sunday morning
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning.
It happened at the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway around 4 a.m.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate after cyclist injured in crash
Surrey RCMP say a northbound grey Infiniti with two people inside collided with a westbound Dodge Durango with one person inside.
Police said speed and impairment have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.
READ MORE: Two women dead after multi-vehicle crash in Surrey
The intersection was closed while collision analysts investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video of the vehicles involved prior to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.