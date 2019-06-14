‘A great time to be alive’: The 306 celebrates the Toronto Raptors’ Game 6 win

Ten thousand fans filed into Mosaic Stadium for a joint Riders-Raptors viewing party Thursday night.

The sea of green and red witnessed history as the Toronto Raptors captured the NBA Championship with a 114-110 Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Fans celebrate across Canada as Raptors capture first-ever NBA title with 114-110 win over Warriors

Long-time Raptor fan Hunter Treleaven was one of the thousands celebrating at Regina’s Jurassic Park.

“It had me on the edge of my seat most of the fourth quarter and I was really excited to see the Raptors come back and pull it off,” Treleaven said. “I was just so happy to see a Canadian team win.”

READ MORE: ‘Heck of a party’: Mosaic to host joint screening for Riders and Raptors

During the game, the 19-year-old tweeted, “If Raptors win tonight I will go and get the Raptors tatted on my arm.” He, and two others, plan to make good on the promise within the next two weeks.

“I’m going to be able to say to my grandkids, ‘You see this tattoo I have here? I was at Mosaic Stadium Jurassic Park Regina and I witnessed the Raptors win that championship,'” Treleaven said.

If raptors win tonight I will go and get the raptors tatted on my arm. Quote me on it. If they win. I will get it tatted! #RaptorsIn6ix #YQR #JurassicParkRegina — wP/wPA Chillz (@wP_Chillz) June 14, 2019

Ferison Alcantara was also in the stands, cheering on the Raps with family and friends. He says this isn’t the first time he’s witnessed sports history.

“It was amazing. The first time watching history was the comeback of the Habs. The second time is the Raptors [championship win],” Alcantara said. ”

It’s a great time to be alive.”

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

Alcantra’s sentiment is echoed by many others who are just happy to have experienced the win with like-minded fans.

“It’s a communal experience and I think that’s what brought everyone out here,” said Raptor fan Greg Urbanoski. “It’s a lot better to celebrate with friends and people you don’t know than just sitting at home by yourself.”

Monday’s Jurassic Park brought in close to 14,000 fans.

WATCH: Toronto Raptors make history