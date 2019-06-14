Fans erupt across Canada as Raptors capture first-ever NBA Title with 114-110 win over Warriors

Fans spilled into the streets across Canada as the country’s one and only basketball team took home the NBA championship with a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

Canadians jammed into 59 Jurassic Park viewing parties and every bar and restaurant imaginable to watch their team capture the trophy.

After a heartbreaking one-point loss Monday night in Game 5 at home, Toronto came out of the gate Thursday hungry, with Kyle Lowry scoring the first 11 points of the night.

Once the final whistle blew and the Raptors came out victorious, pandemonium ensued, with fans singing “O, Canada” and chants of “MVP” and “We are the Champions” broke out.

“It’s the best day of my life,” said one fan, John Cook.

“Tears of joy, it’s spiritual. It’s just an amazing feeling,” said another.

Fans set off fireworks and flares in the streets. Yonge-Dundas Square was overcome with celebrations.

“Oh my god I feel amazing, this is one of the best moments of my life lets go raptors,” said a fan at the festivities.

At Bremner and York streets, fans started climbing up poles and standing on signs. In some cases, fans lit torches.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted “And that’s how we do it in the North” just minutes after the final buzzer sounded. Opposition leader Andrew Sheer also tweeted his congratulations.

“A game we’ll always remember,” Sheer said.

