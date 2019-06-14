Kawhi Leonard named Finals MVP as Raptors clinch title in Game 6

Kawhi Leonard has been named the NBA Finals MVP after the Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors in six.

The Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 to capture its first-ever title in Oakland, Calif. in what will now be the last game at Oracle Arena.

Leonard, acquired in a blockbuster trade in the offseason from San Antonio, was on a tear the entire playoffs.

Acquiring Leonard came with a timeline, as the 2014 NBA Finals MVP is scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

He finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals Thursday night.

—With files from The Canadian Press

