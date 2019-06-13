Roblin RCMP arrests one of its own for assault

A 12-year veteran of the Manitoba RCMP is facing serious charges following an investigation into an assault.

The investigation began in December 2018, when the Roblin RCMP detachment commander was tipped off that a member of the detachment had allegedly assaulted a woman from eastern Saskatchewan.

Cst. Jason Kitzul was arrested June 6 and has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and impaired driving.

Police said the charges are related to more than one off-duty incident in 2017 and 2018 in the RM of Roblin.

Kitzul is currently suspended with pay, and will be appearing in Roblin Provincial Court July 18.

The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) was notified at the time of the incidents, but RCMP said the police watchdog won’t be asserting jurisdiction on the matter.

