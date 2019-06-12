Warriors’ Kevin Durant says he’s had surgery on ruptured Achilles
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors says he’s had successful surgery for a ruptured Achilles.
READ MORE: Anonymous fan sends flowers to Kevin Durant on behalf of all Canadians
“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
The post featured a photo of the star forward recovering in a hospital bed.
“I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it,” he said.
Durant suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.
WATCH ABOVE: What is an Achilles injury?
He was playing for the first time since suffering a calf injury on May 8.
Initially, some Toronto Raptors fans cheered after Durant was hurt.
Several Toronto players waved their hands to get the crowd to stop, and many in the stands soon started clapping instead and muted “K-D” chants could be heard as Durant was helped off the court.
READ MORE: Toronto Mayor John Tory calls Raptors fans’ cheers after Durant injury ‘overstated’
The incident prompted widespread backlash. Durant’s teammate Draymond Green called the fans who cheered “classless.”
On Tuesday morning, an anonymous Canadian sent flowers to Durant, apologizing “on behalf of Canada.”
WATCH: Curry calls Toronto fans heckling ‘stupid’ says it doesn’t affect them
The flowers were sent to the Warriors office with a card reading: “Dear KD and the Warriors: I can’t even believe those dumba** Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured,” the card read.
“I was watching the game and felt horrible. It was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”
The Raptors and the Warriors face off for Game 6 in Oakland on Thursday. Toronto leads the series 3-2.
— With files from Katie Scott and the Canadian Press
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.