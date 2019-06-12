Warriors’ Kevin Durant says he’s had surgery on ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors says he’s had successful surgery for a ruptured Achilles.

“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post featured a photo of the star forward recovering in a hospital bed.

“I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it,” he said.

Durant suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

He was playing for the first time since suffering a calf injury on May 8.

Initially, some Toronto Raptors fans cheered after Durant was hurt.

Several Toronto players waved their hands to get the crowd to stop, and many in the stands soon started clapping instead and muted “K-D” chants could be heard as Durant was helped off the court.

The incident prompted widespread backlash. Durant’s teammate Draymond Green called the fans who cheered “classless.”

On Tuesday morning, an anonymous Canadian sent flowers to Durant, apologizing “on behalf of Canada.”

The flowers were sent to the Warriors office with a card reading: “Dear KD and the Warriors: I can’t even believe those dumba** Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured,” the card read.

"I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery." A Raptors fan sent flowers to the Warriors as an apology for the cheers after Kevin Durant's injury. 👏 (via @KleinschmidtJD)https://t.co/uaBRaPcJwk pic.twitter.com/blSx2uFpdU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2019

“I was watching the game and felt horrible. It was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”

The Raptors and the Warriors face off for Game 6 in Oakland on Thursday. Toronto leads the series 3-2.

— With files from Katie Scott and the Canadian Press